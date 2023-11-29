Cass Business Among 48 Inducted Into Illinois Made Program

A Cass County business was among the more than 48 small businesses or ‘Makers’ to be inducted into the Illinois Made program yesterday.

Each year since 2016, the Illinois Office of Tourism selects a group of local businesses that exemplify the authentic experiences and innovative products that make Illinois an incredible destination to explore for residents and visitors alike.

Kathy’s Kitchen Store in Virginia was a part of the largest class of new businesses and makers to join the program.

Governor J.B. Pritzker was at the Koval Distillery in Chicago yesterday in a ceremony to make the class inductions. Pritzker says that this year’s class represents Illinois’ diverse small business landscape. He says the class had the most women-owned and minority-owned businesses compared to any of the previous inductions.

Kathy’s Kitchen Store is owned by Daryl & Kathy Keylor of Virginia. Kathy has been making preserves, winning ribbons at the State Fair since the 1960s. The preserves are now on shelves in more than 50 locations in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, and Michigan.

Also making the list were Del’s Popcorn Shop, Buzz Bomb Brewing Company, and Wooden It Be Lovely of the Springfield area.

More information about the Illinois Made program can be found on enjoyillinois.com.