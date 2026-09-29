Cass Co. Board member arrested over domestic incident

A Cass County Board member is facing a domestic violence charge following an incident in Beardstown.

Beardstown Police told the Cass County Star Gazette that officers responded to an emergency call regarding an altercation in the 1100 block of East Eighth Street at about 6:40 p.m. on September 10.

Police arrested 39-year-old Eric R. Snellgrove of Beardstown on a charge of aggravated assault with a vehicle. Beardstown Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Snellgrove is a current Cass County Board member representing District One. He was first elected to the board in 2022.

He also ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for the Illinois House 99th District in the 2024 primary election.

Snellgrove was transported to the Schuyler County Jail in Rushville and was given a notice to appear. Snellgrove made his first appearance in Cass County Circuit Court the following day. He has been charged with domestic battery. Cass Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel was recused from the case since Snellgrove is a sitting board member of the county. The case will be heard by visiting Judge Gabe T. Grosboll. A second hearing in the case has not been set as of press time.