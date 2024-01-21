Cass Co. Board Tables Intercity Bus Ordinance

The Cass County Board has tabled a potential ordinance establishing regulations on intercity buses.

The Cass County Star Gazette reports that the board decided to table the a measure that would regulate unscheduled intercity buses stopping in the county, and potentially leaving migrants.

The report says that Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn and Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller both raised concerns about passing such an ordinance, saying there were no migrants in the county that had been dropped off from another state.

Both officials said that the county board should consider current established state law, ongoing humanitarian efforts, as well as other mitigating factors.

The report says that the board voted to table the issue and return it to the county’s Public Safety & Housing Committee for further review.