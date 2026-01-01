Cass Co. Deputies arrest Tennessee armed robbery fugitive

A Tennessee man wanted in connection with an armed robbery was arrested in Cass County on Tuesday and now faces multiple felony charges in Illinois, along with extradition proceedings back to Tennessee.

Caleb M. Patterson, 21, of Lewisburg, Tennessee, was arrested by Cass County Sheriff’s deputies near Beardstown on December 30.

According to court records, Patterson was taken into custody on Cass County charges that include possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (5–15 grams), unlawful use of a weapon, obstruction of justice, and obstructing identification.

Authorities say Patterson was also wanted on a federal fugitive-from-justice warrant out of Marshall County, Tennessee.

According to a statement released by the Lewisburg Police Department via its official Facebook page, officers responded to an armed robbery at approximately 10:15 p.m. on December 29 at a fireworks stand located in the Walmart parking lot in Lewisburg, Tennessee. Following the incident, investigators identified Patterson as a suspect.

Through what police described as coordinated investigative efforts involving the Lewisburg Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, license plate reader (LPR) technology, and assistance from additional law enforcement agencies, Patterson was later located in Illinois and taken into custody without incident.

“This arrest was made possible due to the diligent work of the Lewisburg Police Department, with assistance from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, LPR technology, and support from additional law enforcement agencies,” the Lewisburg Police Department stated. The department added that the investigation remains ongoing and that no further information is being released at this time.

On December 31, 2025, the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office formally filed charges against Patterson, including a Class 1 felony for methamphetamine delivery (5–15 grams), a Class 2 felony for possession of methamphetamine (5–15 grams), and a Class 3 felony for possession of a weapon by a felon. Prosecutors also filed an extradition order in connection with the Tennessee warrant.

Patterson is currently being held without bond at the Schuyler County Jail in Rushville, pending further court proceedings.