Cass Co. Deputies Make Second Bust in As Many Days

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department concluded a second drug bust in as many days with an arrest in Beardstown.

According to a report from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, yesterday evening, deputies served a search warrant in the 500 block of East 5th street in Beardstown. he search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing drug investigation into illegal drug sales at an area address. As a result of the investigation and search warrant, 43 year old Matthew M. Schreieck of that vicinity was arrested for Possession of Meth 15-100 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance/Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Delivery 15-100 grams, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Narcotic Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation was ongoing and independent of the drug investigation of the previous day. According to Ohrn, Schreieck was allegedly found in possession of approximately 12 grams of a substance testing positive for Fentanyl.

Schreieck has since posted bond and been released from the Schuyler County Jail.