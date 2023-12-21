Cass Co. Man Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun on Landlord in Beardstown

More information has been released about an arrest of a Beardstown man last week.

The Cass County Star Gazette that the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Beardstown Police responded to the Lauderbach Trailer Court, south of Beardstown on Route 67 at approximately 4:15PM on Tuesday, December 12th.

According to a report from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, a tenant of the trailer court, 36-year old Tyler J. Dambacher of Beardstown was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm ammunition by a felon. Ohrn told the Star Gazette that Dambacher is alleged to have pointed a firearm at the landlord of the trailer court during a dispute.

Dambacher appeared in Cass County Circuit Court for a pretrial detention hearing on Monday and was released from the Schuyler County Jail with conditions by the court. Dambacher is set to return to Cass County Court for a preliminary hearing on January 8th.