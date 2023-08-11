Cass Co. Man Charged After Allegedly Providing Alias After Chase on IL River Road

A Cass County man has been arrested in Calhoun County on multiple charges after allegedly attempting to use a family member’s name as an alias.

According to a press release, Calhoun County Sheriff Sergeant Zach Hardin conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Illinois Route 100 and Hamburg-Michael Road near Michael in northern Calhoun County in the early morning hours of June 20th. The release says that the occupants of the vehicle provided Hardin with a false name for the driver, and after multiple requests to exit the vehicle, fled from the traffic stop; traveling westbound on Hamburg-Michael Road. The suspect vehicle attempted to turn around in the parking lot of a local business in Michael.

Hardin then was able to execute a high-risk stop of the vehicle, ordering both occupants out of the vehicle. Both occupants continued to refuse to comply with commands. Illinois Conservation Police Officer Jordan Roundcount arrived on scene and further assisted Hardin in the stop. After several minutes of refusing to obey commands, two suspects were taken into custody without any use of force. Law enforcement officials from Greene County also arrived on scene to assist in the traffic stop and subsequent investigation. Narcotics, narcotic instruments, and a ‘look-alike’ air-pistol were said to be located in the vehicle.

As a result of the stop, officers cited whom they believed to be 38-year old Benjamin A. Bricker of Eureka for driving with a revoked license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, obstructing justice, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringes, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

It was later discovered that the driver had provided multiple false names, including his alias of his brother, Benjamin Bricker, and an ID Card belonging to Benjamin Bricker was also located during the arrest. An unidentified passenger also identified the driver as Benjamin Bricker.

Upon further investigation, police determined that the actual person arrested and driver of the vehicle to be 39-year old Timothy W. Bricker of Beardstown. According to the press release, Timothy Bricker has an extensive criminal history, and in multiple incidents has used his brother’s name and identification as an alias. Subsequently, all charges against Benjamin Bricker were dismissed and Benjamin Bricker has been cleared of any wrong-doing. All of the previous charges filed against Benjamin Bricker have now been issued to Timothy Bricker along with additional citations of obstructing justice and obstructing identification.

Timothy Bricker is currently incarcerated in McDonough County Jail after a July 4th arrest on outstanding warrants for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property from a July 2022 case.

He is next due in Calhoun County Circuit Court for arraignment on October 3rd.