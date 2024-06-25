Cass Co. Man Sentenced to Prison Over Virginia Gun Incident

A Cass County man arrested on weapons charges after an incident in Virginia, Illinois was sentenced to prison time today in Cass County Circuit Court.

35-year-old Charles C Hudson of Virginia pleaded guilty to Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a felon. According to court records, the charge was amended during court hearings today from a Class 2 forcible felony down to a class 3 felony per the plea agreement.

On the evening of May 30th, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 211 South Main Street in Virginia, Illinois for a man with a gun. Upon arrival Cass County Sheriff’s deputies began their investigation and developed enough information to obtain a search warrant of the residence. After the search of the residence, deputies arrested Hudson and cited him for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, and the weapons possession charge. Hudson was also later charged with child endangerment.

The remaining charges were dismissed per the plea.

Hudson was sentenced by visiting judge Kevin Tippey to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, ordered to pay a $200 county fine plus court costs. Hudson was given credit for 22 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.