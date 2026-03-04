Cass Co. Sheriff recognizes puppy rescue heroes

First responders in Cass County are being recognized following a house fire in Beardstown last week.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on February 26th, the Beardstown Fire Department, Beardstown Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residential fire in the city. When deputies arrived on scene, they were informed that puppies were trapped inside the burning home.

Deputies, along with Beardstown police officers and firefighters, worked quickly to rescue the animals from the structure. Photos released by the sheriff’s office show Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Reller alongside Beardstown police and fire personnel carrying the puppies to safety.

The sheriff’s office called the incident tragic, but said it highlights the dedication first responders show every day — not just in Cass County, but across communities nationwide. Officials added that acts like this are not rare, but part of the daily commitment made by emergency personnel.

Four puppies survived the fire and have since been taken in by PAWS in Jacksonville. The dogs appear to be Labrador mixes and are now in their care for severe burns.

PAWS is asking for community support to help with the puppies’ needs. Donations can be made through PayPal at PawsJacksonville@yahoo.com, through Venmo at @PawsJackson, or by mail to 400 West Walnut, Jacksonville, Illinois, 62650.

Anyone wishing to help can also find more information on the PAWS Jacksonville Facebook page.