Cass Co. Sheriff Seeking Info on Summer Burglary

The Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to assist the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in a residential burglary investigation.

According to a report from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, a residential burglary occurred on Oakford Road in July 2023. Multiple items were taken.

Sheriff Ohrn says that the victim in the case is willing to pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Ohrn says that some of the information surrounding the incident is being withheld to ensure quality information to assist in the investigation.

If you have any information, submit a tip online by going to the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook Page and click the contact us button or visit the new Crime Stoppers website morganscottcrimestoppers.com. Tips may also be submitted the hotline at 217-243-7300 or through text message by texting to the number 274637, the first word of the text tip must be payout.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.