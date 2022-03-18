Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office “Operation: March Madness” Nets Second Drug Arrest

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office netted a second arrest as a part of an ongoing drug operation being dubbed “Operation: March Madness.”

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of East 2nd Street in Beardstown yesterday. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn says the warrant was obtained based on information gathered from an ongoing drug investigation throughout the county, particularly surrounding methamphetamine trafficking.

Subsequent to execution of the warrant, 46 year old Oscar Martinez of that vicinity was cited for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, animal cruelty, unlawful use or possession of firearm and/or ammunition by a felon, and possession of an open title.

Martinez is currently lodged at the Schuyler County Jail without bond. Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest were members of the Beardstown Police Department.