Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office Releases Information on Irrigation Wire Theft

More information has come out about an arrest made in Cass County on Thursday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department reports that the arrest of 43 year old Christopher R. Welker of Beardstown early Thursday morning for failure to appear warrants for two counts of theft has had two additional charges added.

According to Sheriff Devron Ohrn, reports were submitted Thursday afternoon to Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller about information connecting Welker to alleged theft and criminal damage to property after wiring was found stolen from field irrigation units located in rural Beardstown.

Welker is currently being lodged at the Morgan County Jail on $75,000 bond. Ohrn says the case is still under investigation and additional arrests may be forthcoming.