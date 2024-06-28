Cass Co. Solar Project Announces Purchase of Power

The rights to a Cass County solar project has officially changed hands.

Savion, a solar and energy project and development company from Kansas City, Missouri announced on Thursday that the have sold the 150-megawatt Cass County Solar Project near Beardstown to Ameren-Missouri. The project is expected to utilize up to 330,000 solar modules across approximately 1,700 acres near a levee of the Illinois River, with approximately 600 acres outside the project fence to be vegetated and returned to farming use.

Approval of the project was given by the Cass County Zoning Board in 2020, with construction beginning last June. The completion of the construction phase is set for the end of this year. Savion officials report that around 250 local union jobs were created during the construction phase.

Once built, the 150 megawatts of energy is expected to be pumped into the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) power grid. Based on the average annual use of Ameren-Missouri customers, a project of this size is expected to produce enough energy to power approximately 27,500 homes annually.

The 30-year project is expected to create between $100-150 million in capital investment resulting in approximately $15-20 million in generated tax revenue for Cass County over the life of the project.

Ben Cox assisted with portions of this report.