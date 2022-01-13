Cass Co. Solar Project Has 3 More Hurdles To Clear Before Construction Can Begin

Savion Energy, a company hoping to put a large solar farm near Beardstown, said today they are in the final stages of contracting for the commercial marketing phase of development for the project.

The 150 Megawatt solar farm has some final hurdles before moving forward. The company says that commercial contracting, final coordination with the Beardstown Drainage District, and final coordination and approval from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources must happen.

Savion representatives say that assuming those milestones can be met, the project’s start of construction could be late 2022 or 2023 but is still subject to change.

The project is expected to cover 1,500 acres of land near Edgewood Drive and have an operational life of approximately 30 years. Savion says no further updates on the project are available at this time.