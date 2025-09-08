Cass Co. teen sentenced to prison for fight with police

A Virginia, Illinois man is heading to prison after he got into a fight with local police during an arrest earlier this month.

Christian R. Treadway, 19, of Virginia, Illinois, pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony aggravated battery of a peace officer on September 4 in Cass County Circuit Court before Judge Timothy J. Wessel. Treadway was arrested on that charge along with a second charge of aggravated battery of a peace officer, criminal damage to government-supported property between $500-$10,000, domestic battery and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

At his initial appearance in court last Monday, Treadway reached a plea agreement on the charges. No information about the incident leading to his arrest is currently available.

Judge Wessel sentenced Treadway to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised released and ordered payment of court costs. Treadway was given credit for 3 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.