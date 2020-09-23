Cass County Announces Case of Re-Infection of COVID; Morgan, Greene, Schuyler Add New Cases

The Morgan County Health Department announced 4 new cases of COVID-19 today. The cases include a female teen, a female in her 50s, a female in her 60s, and a male in his 70s. All are isolating at home. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 650, with 28 cases active, and 1 currently hospitalized.

Cass County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, one case is an instance of re-infection with the virus. Cases include a female teenager and a female in her 30s. The teenage case is an instance of reinfection, meaning she has received a positive result for a second time more than 90 days after being declared recovered from the first infection. For case management purposes this case is treated as a new case, but IDPH has notified CCHD that this new positive case should not be added to Cass County’s overall numbers. The health department is remaining in contact with IDPH on this case and is monitoring the positive individual and her contacts. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 392, with 39 cases currently active and 1 hospitalized.

Greene County Health Department officials announced 1 new case of the virus today. The new case is community acquired. Greene County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 215, with 45 cases currently active.

Schuyler County Health Department officials announced 2 more positive cases yesterday and 1 new case today. The new cases include an individual in their teens and one in their 60s. Today’s case is a female in her 30s. Schuyler County has now had 47 total positive COVID-19 cases, with 7 cases currently active.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,848 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, including 22 additional deaths. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate continues to hold at 3.5%.