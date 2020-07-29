Cass County Confirms Five New Cases, Positivity Rate Now Over 8%

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed five new cases of Cass County Covid-19 Wednesday. The positive cases include a female under the age of 10, a female in her 20’s, two females in their 40’s, and a female in her 50’s.

Positive cases have been notified and are isolated at home. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 190. The total number recovered remains at 143, with eleven deceased. No cases are currently hospitalized.

Helath Department officials say Cass County’s test positivity rate is now 8.3%, with a case rate of 147 per 100,000. These numbers are indicative of the increased Covid-19 cases and community spread in the county.

The Cass County Health Department is urging residents to protect yourself and your loved ones, we urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands, and socially distance as much as possible.