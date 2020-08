The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new cases of Covid-19 in Cass County today. The positive case is a female in her 40’s. The positive case has been notified and instructed to isolate at home; close contacts have also been notified and instructed to quarantine.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 242. The total number recovered remains 188, with eleven deceased. One person remains hospitalized.