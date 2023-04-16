Cass County Courthouse Electrical System Overhaul Bid Approved

The Cass County Board has accepted a bid to completely overhaul the Cass County Courthouse’s electrical system.

The Cass County Star-Gazette reports that on Monday night during the board’s regular business meeting, they accepted a bid of $504,000 to Pointer Electrical, Incorporated of Jerseyville to completely redo the electrical systems at the over 150-year old courthouse.

According to the report, Pointer is also doing electrical work on the Cass County Health Department building in Beardstown.

During discussions on the vote, which passed 8-2. The board also began entertaining building a new courthouse somewhere in the Virginia area in the future. It was agreed that the board may need to conduct a long-term study on what would work best for the county.

More improvements at the courthouse are expected in the near future. The last major updates occurred in 2014 under grants from the Illinois Historical Society which updated HVAC systems and installed an elevator to make the building ADA-compliant.

More discussions on renovations at the courthouse are expected at Renovations Committee meeting at the Cass County Highway Department building on Monday afternoon.