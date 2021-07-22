Cass County Employer Offers “Shot at Free Meat for a Year”

A Cass County employer is offering a chance for someone to win free meat for a year.

JBS has announced the “Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year” event happening this Saturday on the downtown square in Beardstown.

According to the announcement in the Cass County Star Gazzette, anyone 21 years of age and older, who receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the event will be entered into a drawing to win free beef, chicken, and pork for one year.

Vaccinations will be administered by the Cass County Health Department. JBS officials say a half pork loin will be provided to anyone vaccinated and free pork chop sandwiches will be available for everyone who attends.

The “Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year” will be held on the Beardstown Square from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm this Saturday, July 24th.