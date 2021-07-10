Cass County Has Tornado Touchdowns

WAND-TV reports at this hour that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed reports of damage from tornado touchdowns in the county.

As of 3:30 p.m., three confirmed tornadoes touched down in the county according to the National Weather Service.

There are widespread power outages, road closures, and several reports of downed power lines and tree limbs. Portions of the Arenzville Black Top are closed at this hour. One listener has confirmed one of the tornadoes touchdown between Virginia and Arenzville.

Virginia CUSD #64 Superintendent Gary DePatis told WAND News there is damage to the high school property. He said so far it appears the damage is to the upper bus barn and the greenhouse of the school.

This is a developing story.