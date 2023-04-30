Cass County Man Arrested After Alleged Hit & Run Overnight Friday

A Cass County man was arrested after Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a hit & run overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of South Diamond near the intersection of West Chambers just at 11:59PM Friday after a witness reported seeing a pick-up truck strike a parked car and then, leave the scene.

Upon arrival and subsequent to an investigation, the witness confirmed the phone report with dispatch that they saw the pick-up traveling northbound on South Diamond when it struck an unoccupied parked vehicle before fleeing the scene. The witness also said that the truck was emitting smoke and was missing its right front tire and wheel. According to a police report, the truck was found a short time later about a mile and a quarter from the initial crash, struck in a ditch near the railroad tracks on Pine Street.

Jacksonville Police were then able to locate and arrest the driver, 21-year old Jordan R. Fricke of Arenzville for citations of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, failure to report a traffic crash, two citations of driving under the influence of alcohol, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Both Fricke’s truck and the unoccupied car were towed due to disabling damage.

Fricke has since posted bond and been released from the Morgan County Jail.