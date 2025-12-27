Cass County man arrested for chasing and striking a motor vehicle in South Jacksonville and Jacksonville

A Beardstown man was arrested Friday night after police say he intentionally rammed another vehicle multiple times during a chase through Jacksonville and South Jacksonville.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, officers responded around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of West Morton Avenue after a caller reported being followed and struck repeatedly by a Dodge Avenger. Police arrested Alexandro M. Soria, 24, of Beardstown, for aggravated battery and criminal damage to property over $500.

Investigators say Soria chased the occupied vehicle and caused multiple collisions at several locations, including Pioneer Drive in South Jacksonville, Lincoln Avenue at West Morton Avenue, and Illinois Route 104 at West Lafayette Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Soria was also cited for reckless driving, following too closely, driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver in a motor vehicle. His vehicle was towed and placed on a 12-hour hold by police.