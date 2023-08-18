Cass County Man Arrested for Criminal Sexual Assault, Domestic Battery by State Police

A Cass County man is behind bars following a five-week investigation by the Illinois State Police.

On July 2nd, State Police Zone 4 Division of Criminal Investigation officials were requested by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an allegation of Criminal sexual assault by a Bluff Springs man.

State Police investigators say after a thorough investigation, Zone 4 agents obtained an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Russell J. Lucas Jr. of Bluff Springs on Tuesday of this week.

Yesterday Lucas was taken into custody by agents from ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents along with members of the United States Marshal’s Great Lakes Region Fugitive Task Force.

According to the State Police, Lucas was arrested for one count of criminal sexual assault, one count of domestic battery, and one count of obstructing justice. Bond was set at $400,000 with 10% to apply and he was remanded to the Macon County Jail.

State Police Investigators say additional assistance was provided in the investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department.

The Illinois State Police says the investigation remains open and ongoing, and anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 agents at 217-782-4750.