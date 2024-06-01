Cass County Man Arrested on Weapons Charge

A Cass County man was arrested Thursday night after he was found with a weapon.

According to a report by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, just before 8:00 pm Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a residence located at 211 South Main Street in Virginia for a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, Cass County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly began an investigation and developed enough information to obtain a search warrant of the residence.

After the search of the residence Cass County Sheriff deputies arrested, 35-year-old Charles C Hudson of Virginia for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, and possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

Hudson was taken into custody without incident. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ashland and Beardstown Police Departments. No further information on Hudson’s status was included in the report.