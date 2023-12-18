Cass County Man Cited After Striking Parked Car, Light Post on Saturday

A Cass County man was cited in Jacksonville early Saturday morning after a traffic crash. Jacksonville Police were called to the 200 block of East State Street just before 2:30 in the morning Saturday after a female caller told dispatchers that someone had struck her parked car.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, a vehicle driven by 26-year old Quinton J. Lenover of Beardstown was traveling westbound in the 200 block of East State Street when it veered to the right for an unknown reason and struck a parked vehicle on the north side of the street and then struck a light pole on the sidewalk before coming to a stop.

Lenover’s vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side front bumper and quarter and was towed from the scene. The unoccupied vehicle was also towed. Lenover is said to have had a facial injury but refused treatment at the scene. He was later issued a citation for improper lane usage.