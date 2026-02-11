Cass County man Federally Arraigned for Drugs and Guns

A Beardstown man’s Morgan County drug and weapons charges have been dismissed after a federal indictment was handed down in the same case.

Forty-one-year-old Bruce Hacker was arrested December 27th following a late-night traffic stop and brief pursuit near Woods Lane and East Morton Avenue.

Morgan County deputies say the driver threw a handgun and a bag of suspected methamphetamine from the vehicle during the chase, reportedly hitting speeds near 90 miles per hour. Investigators say a second handgun, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia were later recovered from the vehicle.

Hacker was originally charged locally with Class X armed violence, methamphetamine delivery, and firearm possession by a repeat felony offender, and was denied pretrial release.

Morgan County court records show those charges were dismissed yesterday at the request of the State’s Attorney, in lieu of federal prosecution.

A federal grand jury in the Central District of Illinois indicted Hacker on February 3 on charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The indictment alleges the offenses occurred December 27 in Morgan County and involved a Phoenix Arms .22 caliber handgun and ammunition. Hacker was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals yesterday and was scheduled for initial appearance and arraignment in federal court today.