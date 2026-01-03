Cass County man jailed after drugs, weapons arrest

A Beardstown man is currently incarcerated at the Morgan County Jail after being arrested after a brief car chase into northern Morgan County.

Bruce R. Hacker, 41, was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies on December 27. Deputies were attempting to stop a car that Hacker was driving for alleged traffic violations around 10:23 p.m. near Woods Lane and East Morton Avenue. Deputies say that a driver, later identified to be Hacker, threw a handgun and a bag of suspected methamphetamine out of the passenger side window during a brief pursuit from the Prairie Knolls subdivision to a northern, rural portion of Morgan County. Speeds are said to have reached approximately 90 miles per hour on rural roads during the pursuit, according to sheriff’s office reports. During a search of vehicle, deputies say they also recovered another handgun, a large baggy of suspected methamphetamine and various paraphernalia.

Hacker was cited for Class X felonies of armed violence, methamphetamine delivery 100-400 grams, and possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender. Hacker was additionally cited for possession of methamphetamine less than five grams.

Hacker made his first appearance in Morgan County Circuit Court on December 30 and was denied pretrial release by the court. Hacker was arrested and served prison time for a similar incident that occurred in the county in June 2020. Hacker’s next court appearance is January 27.