Cass County Masonic Lodge Cookout to Benefit Log Cabin Kids Summer Reading Program

Cass County residents have the opportunity to get a tasty lunch and support a good cause tomorrow.

The Cass County Masonic Lodge will be hosting their cook out at the Fast Stop at the corner of Illinois Route 125 and Route 78 tomorrow starting at 10AM and running until the food runs out.

The cook out will feature fresh grilled brats and jumbo hotdogs.

The cookout’s proceeds will benefit the Log Cabin Kids Summer Program. The program encourages Cass County youth to read books that are related to historical time periods or nature. The youth reader then participates in a craft related to the book. Drinks, snacks, and crafts are provided by Friends of the Rexroat Prairie through the program.

The annual cookouts through the summer put on by the Cass County Lodge Number 23 benefits different charities throughout the county. The Cass County Star Gazette reports that the lodge recently donated $5,000 to the Cass County Food Pantry to help with the purchase of food. The pantry currently serves over 200 families each month who suffer from food insecurity.