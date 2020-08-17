Cass County Nets 4 Major Arrests Over the Weekend

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies had 4 arrests over the weekend.

37 year old Kimberly N Briney of Rushville was booked into the Schuyler County Jail late Friday evening for possession of stolen property. She currently remains lodged at the jail.

35 year old Devin D. Fair of Beardstown and 41 year old Jason W Wiltfong of Ashland were arrested in a traffic stop on Illinois Route 125 near Sugar Grove Road early Sunday morning. According to Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, K9 officer Nitro was alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Upon investigation, police discovered methamphetamine, other controlled substances, a scale, baggies, and other drug paraphernalia. Fair has been charged for calculated criminal drug conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wiltfong has been charged with calculated criminal drug conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of methamphetamine. Both remain lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

28 year old Joshua A Brown of Virginia was arrested after police received a 9-1-1 hang-up call in Virginia at approximately 7AM Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Devron Ohrn, during an investigation and questioning at the residence, Brown began to actively attack a deputy. After a brief fight ensued, deputies were able to gain control of Brown and place him under arrest. Ohrn says that several charges stem from Brown’s striking of multiple officers during the struggle. While in custody, Brown also damaged the door of a Cass County squad car. Brown was cited for 2 counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, 2 counts of felony resisting a peace officer, 2 counts of threatening a public official, and criminal damage to state supported property. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.