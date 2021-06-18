Cass County Reports 36th COVID-related Death

The Cass County Health Department reported the 36th Death related to COVID-19 in the county today.

CCHD says that 4 new cases of the virus were reported over the past week, bring the county’s case count to 2,042. The 4 new cases are the only active cases currently in the county, with 1 currently hospitalized.

As of today, CCHD reports that 41.25% of Cass County has fully been vaccinated, with the health department administering over 9,800 doses of vaccine to the county and surrounding areas.

The Cass County Health Department says that pop up clinics are continuing in the county’s communities. Residents are urged to check the county health department’s Facebook page for details.

Interested individuals can schedule an appointment at one of the clinics. Visit www.casscohealth.org and select the “schedule your vaccine” box on the homepage to view appointment availability. For those who need assistance, call 217-452-3057 and select option 2 for assistance in making your appointment.