Cass County Reports First Death Attributed to COVID-19

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of one additional positive case of COVID-19 today. The 127th case is a female in her 30’s who is isolated at home. 105 people have been released from restrictions as of today. There are currently 253 cases pending results in Morgan County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive cases include three males in their 20s. All patients are isolated at home. The Cass County Health Department is saddened to report our first COVID-19-related death in an 82 year old male who passed away late last night. This individual was a part of an outbreak at a Cass County long-term care facility. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 123. The total number recovered is at 76. There are currently no cases hospitalized.

IDPH announced 894 additional cases of COVID-19 along 41 confirmed deaths across the state today. The preliminary statewide rolling 7-day positivity rate held steady at 3%.