Cass County Resident Arrested for Animal Neglect

According to an announcement by Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn via Facebook,

at approximately 9:00 pm on March 2, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an animal being neglected in the City of Virginia. Deputies responded and investigated the complaint.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested the owner of the dog for Violation of the Owner’s duties. The dog and another dog at the residence were taken into custody and are now in the custody and care of Cass County Animal Control.

Ohrn says the Case is still under investigation and there may be additional charges at the conclusion of the investigation. All suspects are presumed innocent of the charges until proven guilty.