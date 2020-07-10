Cass County See 8th COVID-Related Death

The Cass County Health Department announced an eighth COVID-related death today. This individual was a female in her 80’s who was a part of a long-term care facility outbreak at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count remains at 137. The total number of recovered is at 114, with 8 deceased. There is currently one case hospitalized.

There were no new cases confirmed in Morgan County today. Of the 135 total cases, 123 individuals have been released from restrictions. Morgan County has had five COVID related deaths. And there are currently 256 tests awaiting results.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 150,450 cases, including 7,119 deaths, in all 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,180 specimens for a total of 1,878,756. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 2 –July 8 is holding at 2.6%.