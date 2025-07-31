Cass County Sheriff Ohrn Seeks Third Term

Sheriff Devron Ohrn announced this week that he will seek a third term serving as Cass County Sheriff.

Sheriff Ohrn says law enforcement has made a record number of arrest for drug related offenses and gave credit to his deputies for their hard work in combating the manufacturing and distribution of illegal drugs in Cass county. They’ve seen a massive decline in fatal car crashes in the last 6 years.

“125 was our biggest problem with people speeding. I have certain deputies that really hit that area hard at times when its busiest,” Ohrn says. ” We’ve had two fatal accidents since I’ve been sheriff, which is two too many. But we went way down on that.”

Recruitment and retention for law enforcement in Cass county has seen good numbers. Ohrn says they’ve added female deputies to the team which has strengthened the workforce and enhanced their ability to effectively serve all members of the community.

“Knock on wood but, we’ve done really well. I have an outstanding group of people to work for me, male and females. We’ve been very fortunate. We’re actually getting ready to add a deputy which will be more than we’ve ever had.”

Ohrn says he appreciates the opportunity to serve as Cass County Sheriff.