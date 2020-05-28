Cass County Sheriff Seeking Info on Reports of Criminal Damage to Land

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to stop a recent string of criminal damage to land in the county.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page this morning, Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several reports of field and road damage in all areas of the county.

The reports indicate the suspects are driving through fields, planted fields and properties without permission, causing damage to township roads, field access roads and field ground.

In the post, officials say anyone causing this kind of damage could face arrest on charges of criminal damage to property, and if the amount is high enough, possible felony criminal damage, as well as any traffic citations coinciding with the damage.

Officials say in the post, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department intends to work with the Cass County State’s Attorney “in hopes of establishing a community service aspect in addition to traffic and criminal penalties” for these types of crimes, such as picking up trash on roadways, or physical work to assist in the repair of field and township roadways.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to report any suspicious activity, or people committing these or other types of crimes.

Anyone with information should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 217-452-7718, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.

Tips can also be made anonymously by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the homepage.