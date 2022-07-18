Cass County Sheriff’s Department Arrest 5 in Bust in Beardstown

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of 5 individuals in Beardstown after execution of a search warrant today.

A search warrant was served in the 900 block of West 2nd Street in Beardstown as a result of an investigation into delivery of methamphetamine and other reported illegal activity from the area, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department Facebook Page.

The following were arrested as a result of the execution of the warrant:



63 year old David E. Riley was cited for Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

53 year old Virgil Riley was cited for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, and Cass County Warrants for failure to appear on charges of Manufacturing and Delivery of Methamphetamine less than 15 grams and Burglary.

41 year old Alejandro Montoya-Picazo was cited for possession of Firearm Ammunition by a Felon.

35 year old Aaron D. Ren was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

36 year old Stephanie M. Gutierrez was arrested for a Cass County Failure to Appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department. All suspects were booked into the Morgan County Jail. Ren was later released.