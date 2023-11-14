Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of Beardstown Man Found in Rural Chandlerville Area

A Cass County man was found deceased after a 22-hour search in rural Chandlerville last week.

According to an announcement by Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn today, last Wednesday, November 8th, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies, were dispatched to an area north of Chandlerville between the Village and the Sangamon River for a missing person.

It was reported that the subject had been looking for a 4-wheeler that had become stuck a couple of days earlier at a nearby location with the exact location unknown. The area is dense in some parts and also contains areas with ponds and ditches.

Ashland Fire, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Chandlerville Fire, and Illinois State Police Air Ops searched the area for the subject and Ohrn says additional resources were requested from neighboring counties and across the State of Illinois.

He says after approximately a 22-hour search, 47-year-old Shannon F. Graham of Beardstown was located deceased. Ohrn says the case is currently being investigated by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

He says many search teams and personnel from neighboring counties and areas across the entire State of Illinois came to help and he and his department are very thankful for their assistance and appreciative of their response.

A visitation for Graham has been scheduled for this Friday from 11 am to 1 pm at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown.