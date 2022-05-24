Cass County Sherrif Seeking Info on Recent Theft

Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a zero-turn mower.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn on his department’s social media today, the mower was stolen from near Main and Union streets in Virginia.

Ohrn is asking If any residents in the area of Main, Union, and Front street in Virginia have camera footage they can check to please do so. He says it possibly would be from around 3:00 a.m on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ohrn says any help would be appreciated. Tips can be called into the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 217-452-7718. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.