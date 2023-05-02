Cass County Woman Arrested For Drug-Induced Homicide

By Benjamin Cox on May 2, 2023 at 12:26pm

Illinois State Police arrested a Chandlerville woman yesterday on a warrant for drug-induced homicide.

24 year old Sarah Mullen was booked into the Schuyler County Jail yesterday by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Mullen was arrested on a warrant issued by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office on a one-count criminal information filed for drug-induced homicide.

According to the criminal information, Mullen is alleged to have provided fentanyl-laced heroin to 37-year old Christopher B. Michaels on or about December 26th, 2022, which resulted in his death.

Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller says that the information was filed on the basis of a joint investigation with the Illinois State Police and evidence provided by their crime lab.

Mullen is currently held on $600,000 bond with 10% to apply at the Schuyler County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Cass County Circuit Court.