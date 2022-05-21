Cass County Woman Dies in Fall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

A Cass County woman has died after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday.

Park authorities told local media that the body of 21 year old Lydia Davidsmeier of Virginia, Illinois was recovered at Adams Falls along the East Inlet Trail on the west side of the park. Grand County, Colorado and Grand Lake, Colorado emergency services aided the National Park Service in the recovery.

According to a press release from the National Park Service on Thursday, visitors should be careful near streams, rivers, and waterfalls, where rocks can be slippery and currents can be powerful due to Spring runoff. Park Public Affairs Officer Kyle Patterson said it was the third fatality in the park this year.