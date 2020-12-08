Cass Deputies Arrest Two Mason County Men On Drug, Conspiracy Charges

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies made a major drug arrest early this morning. According to a report from the Morgan County Sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over a vehicle north of the City of Virginia on Illinois Route 78 and Olive Branch Road at approximately 1:30 this morning. Deputies viewed the vehicle run the stop sign at Illinois Route 125 and Route 78 within the Virginia city limits, according to information provided by Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn.

After a brief investigation, deputies arrested the driver, 43 year old Kevin W. Masten of Havana for a vehicle registration violation, disregarding a stop sign, driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of methamphetamine, and criminal conspiracy.

Police also arrested Masten’s passenger, 63 year old Tony D. Cleer also of Havana for methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine between 100 but less than 400 grams, criminal conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are being held without bond at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.