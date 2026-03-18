Cass-Greene-Scott Elections

By Gary Scott on March 18, 2026 at 6:21am

Turnouts were much better in the nearby counties.

Forty 2 percent of Scott County voters turned out yesterday.

Scott County chief deputy Bob Smith won the republican nomination for sheriff there with 591 votes.

Winchester chief of police Steve Doolin had 544 votes, and Caleb Handy was a distance third with 173 votes.

The republican nod for treasurer goes to incumbent Shelley Whewell, who more than doubled up her challenger Kathy Simmons..862 to 412.

Greene County voters hit the 32 and a half percent mark at the polls.

Those with republican ballots nominated Greenfield police officer Chris Weller with 1305 votes. Cale Hoesman was next at 704, and Clark Wallis was third with 354 votes.

And the republican nominee for treasurer was Phil Warren by a narrow margin. The republican appointed incumbent outpolled Karen Kirbach 1152 to 1110.

And, the four republican nominees to the Greene County board were Mark Strang, Earlene Castleberry, David Hicks, and Tina Lahr (like CAR). Lee Esarey finished a distant 5th.

In Cass County, the turnout was over 26-percent.

There were races decided on both sides of the ticket for treasurer. Kristen Petefish defeated Lacy Logsdon on the republican ticket, 852 to 667. Kelly Warden won the democrat nomination over Richard Pollina 339 to 145.

The democrat nominee in district 2 for the county board are Kim Hance and Gary Noe. In district 3, the republican nominees are Jon Stock and incumbent Amanda Ruppell.

Cass County voters also picked Tim Bass over Christopher Pratt 958 to 416. Bass would replace Judge Robert Adrian, who was removed from the bench February 24th. Pratt had been appointed to replace Judge Adrian.