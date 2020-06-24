Cass, Morgan Add New COVID Cases, Statewide Positive Rate Rises By A Point

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of one additional positive case of COVID-19. The 126th case is a female in her 30’s who is isolated at home. 259 tests are pending in the county. 56 cases in the county have been released from restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County. The positive cases include a female in her 30s and a male in his 80s. Both patients are isolated at home or at a long term care facility. Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine. Both of these cases are associated with the outbreak at a Cass County long-term care facility, one as an employee and one as a resident. That brings the outbreak numbers at that facility to 25 residents and 19 staff.

Cass Health Department officials have learned that a case that was initially reported as a Cass County case on Tuesday is actually a resident of a neighboring county. Taking this into account and adding today’s new positives, Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 120. The total number recovered is still at 75. There is one active case hospitalized.

IDPH today announced 715 new positive cases and 64 additional confirmed deaths in the state. The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate has risen by a point up to 3%.