Cass & Morgan Add Several New Cases of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend, and 1 new positive case today.

The positive cases include a male and a female between the ages of 10-19, a male and a female in their 20s, and two males in their 30s. All positive cases are isolated and recovering at home.

Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 176. The total number released from restriction is 141, with 11 deceased. No current cases in Cass County are hospitalized.

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of 3 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 7 new cases today. The positive cases include 2 males in their 20s, 2 females in their 20s, a male in his 30s, a male in his 40s, a male and a female in their 50s, and two males in their 70s. One male patient in his 70s is currently hospitalized.

Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 168. The total number released from restriction is 142, with 5 deceased.

IDPH confirmed 1,231 new positive cases along with 18 additional deaths across the state today. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate is now at 3.8%.