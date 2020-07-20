Cass & Morgan Announce Several New COVID-19 Cases From the Weekend

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County today, which is a male in his 20’s. The positive case is isolated at home.

The positive cases over the weekend in Cass County included three males and one female in their 20’s; two males and two females in their 30’s; two males in their 50’s; and one female in her 80’s.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 157. The total number recovered is at 127, with eleven deceased. There are currently two cases hospitalized.

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of the following positive COVID-19 cases:

Saturday, 7/18/20: a male in his 50’s, a female in her 60’s, and a male in his 40’s.

Sunday 7/19/20: a female in her 20’s, a male in his 20’s, and a male in his 40’s.

All of the above cases are isolated and recovering at home.

Aperion Care in Jacksonville is no longer in outbreak status. 133 overall patients have been released from restriction in the county. Morgan County’s overall COVID-19 Case Count is at 147.

IDPH announced 1,173 new positive cases along with 6 additional deaths in the state today. The rolling 7-day statewide positivity rate per the number of tests went back up a point to 3%.