Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Announce Scholarship Recipients

By Benjamin Cox on May 11, 2023 at 11:56am

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Foundation has announced the recipients of its $14,500 worth of scholarships.

Each year the foundation awards scholarships to high school seniors who are pursuing a career in agriculture. Funds are raised from member donations, and various fundraisers throughout the year.

Here is a list of the 2023 recipients:

$2,500 Joann Aufdenkamp Scholarship Recipient – Natalie Evans (Murray State), Jacksonville, daughter of Sean & Amy Evans.

$2,000 Scholarship Recipient –Thaddeus Bergschneider (Purdue), Franklin, son of Paul & Janie Bergschneider.

$1,500 Scholarship Recipients –Meghan Hadden (U of I), Jacksonville, daughter of Gary and Lisa Hadden; Paige Hadden (Murray State), Jacksonville, daughter of Dale & Amy Hadden.

$1,250 Scholarship Recipients –Jackson Smith (U of I), Franklin, son of William and Kara Smith; Connor Musch (U of I), Arenzville, son of Scott & Lisa Musch; Kiley Tate (University of Wyoming), Virginia, daughter of Joe and Jodie Tate; Matthew Crow (LLCC), Franklin, son of Charles & Denise Crow.

$1,000 Scholarship Recipients –Kyle Colwell (Illinois College), Franklin, son of Ryan and Heather Colwell; Emma Taylor (LLCC), Murrayville, daughter of Dustin & Marcie Taylor.