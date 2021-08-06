Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Announces Annual Fire Protection District Grants

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau has announced an annual grant to help local fire departments.

The farm bureau is making an annual grant for up to $10,000 open to local districts for items and essential needs to help the fire districts be prepared for rural and farm emergencies.

Applications for the grant are now being accepted. Funding requests can be for multiple items or events. Applications must include a Letter of Intent and a Cost Summary of how the funds will be applied. Applications must be postmarked no later than September 1st or dropped off to the Farm Bureau office in Jacksonville located at 1152 Tendick Street.

All Cass and Morgan County fire districts and departments are eligible to apply. Grant recipients will be notified October 1st. Questions about the grant can be directed to Office Manager Lindsay McQueen at 217-245-6833 or via email at cmfb1@frontier.com.