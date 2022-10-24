Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Donates Over $10,000 to Local Fire Departments

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau has given away a little over $10,000 to local fire departments.

The local farm bureau distributed $10,030 to the Beardstown, Chandlerville, Waverly, and Woodson volunteer fire departments for the purchase of various pieces of first responder equipment as a part of their 2nd annual Agriculture and Rural Fire Protection Grant program.

CMFB Vice President Doug Coop said in a press release that the grant program was created to help local fire departments respond to rural and farm emergencies. Coop says that the farm bureau learned through the application process just how much financial assistance local fire departments need in purchasing and maintaining equipment.

Coop says that if any community member would like to personally donate funds to help local fire departments to purchase equipment, to contact the Farm Bureau Office at 217-245-6833 or visit the office at 1152 Tendick Street in Jacksonville.