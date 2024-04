Registered nurse Jordyn Bangert presents a basket of farm-themed baby gifts to Hannah and Albert Jung and their new daughter, Elise Rose. (Photo: Kevin Eckhoff/Memorial Health)

By Benjamin Cox on April 11, 2024 at 11:21am

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau celebrated National Agriculture Week, March 17-24, by honoring the first baby born during the week at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

Elise Rose Jung was born Thursday, March 21st. Elise and her parents, Hannah and Albert Jung of Jacksonville, received an overflowing bushel basket containing clothing, farm books, toys and supplies, courtesy of the Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau.